What are the 6 Different China City Types?

COVID-19: We are operating business as normal and stand ready to assist with your Chinese company verification needs.
Opinions, knowledge and resources from China Checkup's expert contributors
by Matt Slater
18 May 2020
This article takes a look at the 6 different China city types and the various levels of autonomy and power each type holds.
China has over 700 official cities, from the metropolises of Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong down to the smaller cities of Beihai, Shangrao and Qufu, but they are not all governed equally.
Read this guide if you want to understand the difference between China city types, including municipalities, prefecture-level cities, county-level cities and more.
By our calculations there are over 700 official cities in China. They have English names starting with every letter of the alphabet, except for V.
Each city (except for Hong Kong and Macau - we'll get to that soon) has the character 市 (shì) at the end of their official Chinese name, but this is often dropped when translated to English. For example the official name of Beijing is 北京市 where "北京" means "Beijing" and "市" means "city".
Although the Chinese character 市 is usually translated into English as "city", in Chinese it actually has a less certain meaning. This vagueness helps contribute to many different kinds of places in China being called "city" despite having very significant differences.
We have listed the 6 China city types in order, starting with those with the highest level & most autonomy, to those with the lowest level & least autonomy:
Such as the city of Hong Kong:
Interestingly, Hong Kong and Macau are rarely referred to as "cities" in Chinese and their official names don't include the character for city, 市.
But whilst they are not officially named as such, I think you would agree with me that Hong Kong and Macau can both be considered to be cities. Indeed Hong Kong even markets itself to the world as being "Asia's World City".
Under China's "One Country, Two Systems" model, the cities of Hong Kong and Macau enjoy the highest level of autonomy from Beijing. Both have their own legal systems and companies registered in Hong Kong and Macau operate in a different jurisdiction to those in Mainland China.
Such as the city of Shanghai:
China has designated 4 major cities as municipalities, a status which gives them equal standing to a province.
The most recently created municipality was Chongqing, which was carved out of Sichuan province in 1997 to become Mainland China's fourth municipality after Shanghai (1927), Beijing (1949) and Tianjin (1967).
Such as the city of Xiamen in Fujian province:
These are 15 large and important Chinese cities which have enjoyed special autonomy since a government decision in 1994.
Although they are still governed by their province, these cities' economic plans are separately listed for national planning and have other administrative independence.
Ten of the fifteen sub-provincial-level cities are provincial capitals, whilst the remainder (Dalian, Ningbo, Qingdao, Shenzhen and Xiamen) are each home to major shipping ports.
Such as the city of Lijiang in Yunnan province:
These cities are each governed and administered directly under their provincial government.
There are currently 279 prefecture-level cities, of which 17 are provincial capitals. They are Changsha, Fuzhou, Guiyang, Haikou, Hefei, Hohhot, Kunming, Lanzhou, Lhasa, Nanchang, Nanning, Shijiazhuang, Taiyuan, Ürümqi, Xining, Yinchuan and Zhengzhou.
The above photo shows one of China's most beautiful places, the tourist city of Lijiang in Yunnan province.
Such as the city of Yiwu in Zhejiang province:
Chinese sub-prefecture-level cities float in the space between prefecture-level and county-level cities.
Officially they are each classified as county-level cities, but in practice they report directly to the province, rather than through a prefecture-level city.
An example of this is Yiwu in Zhejiang province (photo above), which is officially part of Jinhua City, but has more autonomy than county-level cities.
Such as the city of Rui'an in Zhejiang province:
Despite being the smallest and least well-known, county-level cities make up more than half of the cities in China.
County-level cities are also the lowest rung of the ladder when it comes to city status in China, each being governed by a "parent" prefecture-level city.
This leads to a common cause of confusion when it comes to Chinese addresses as a Chinese address can contain the names of 2 cities, which is not something most people can easily make sense of!
For example, the photo above was taken from the Rui'an Sunshine Hotel, whose address is:
8 Yangguang Rd., Rui'an City, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China
8 Yangguang Rd., Rui'an City, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China
This simply means that Rui'an is a county-level city under the governance of Wenzhou city.
In all parts of China, locations are divided into a hierarchy of administrative divisions, of which there are 5 different levels.
In China places can be called "city" and belong to any of the top 3 levels, i.e. country level or higher.
That municipalities are level 1, prefecture-level cities are level 2 and county-level cities are level 3 should be fairly self-explanatory, but what about the other city levels?
Author
Hi there, I'm Matt, the Founder & CEO of China Checkup. Originally from the UK, I am now based in Brisbane, Australia.
Frustrated by the scarcity of concise, high-quality and timely information about Chinese companies, I setup China Checkup whilst living in Shanghai in 2013.
My team are proud that China Checkup's company verification reports have now helped thousands of clients from all corners of the world to do business in China more safely.
by Matt Slater
30 January 2020
Launched by Deng Xiaoping in 1978, the decades long process of Chinese economic reform has transformed China beyond recognition.
This article highlights some of the most significant events during this period in the form of a year by year timeline.
Continue Reading
by Matt Slater
09 January 2020
Listening to China business podcasts can be a great way to get insights on the Chinese market, pick up new knowledge and get fresh perspectives.
The great news is that there is actually a lot of great podcasts out there on this topic - and in this article I have chosen my current top ten.
These podcasts cover business in China from a range of angles - including tech startups, importing/sourcing, economics and more - so if you are interested in learning more about China business you are sure to find quality material here.
by Matt Slater
31 October 2019
This article identifies over one hundred of the most informative English-language China news websites.
By regularly sharing news from China on our social media channels we have identified many good sources and thought it would be a good idea to share these with you, our readers.
So if you are looking for websites with news on China, look no further than this long list we have compiled.
Perform your due diligence with a Company Verification Report
Order Online | 1-Day Turnaround
Protect My Business
Founded in 2013 by Matt Slater, China Checkup is the #1 provider of Chinese company verification services.
Trusted by thousands of clients worldwide, China Checkup's reports are easy to order, processed quickly and highly accurate.
Brisbane & Shanghai
AIC – Alibaba – Business License – Company Names – Data –Explanations – Fraud – Introductions – ISO – Lists – Questions – Resources – Shipping – Sourcing – Stories – Supply Chain – Travel
5 Ways to Check Chinese Certificates are Legitimate
China Business License - An Introduction
China Company Register - The AIC System
Is There a China Company Registration Search Website?
The New 18-Digit Chinese Business Registration Number
What is the Unified Social Credit Code?
Sign up here to receive our latest articles.
Matt Slater
Author
Hi there, I'm Matt, the Founder & CEO of China Checkup. Originally from the UK, I am now based in Brisbane, Australia.
Frustrated by the scarcity of concise, high-quality and timely information about Chinese companies, I setup China Checkup whilst living in Shanghai in 2013.
My team are proud that China Checkup's company verification reports have now helped thousands of clients from all corners of the world to do business in China more safely.