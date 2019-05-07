Opinions, knowledge and resources from China Checkup's expert contributors
With the high cost of sending freight by air, and the slow speed of sea freight, Chinese exporters are increasingly utilizing China to Europe freight trains as a means of sending their produce west.
As might be expected, the majority of these trains depart from cities located far from China's coastline and her seaports, but which Chinese cities have the most rail shipments?
We took a look at the data and found that the top 5 cities for China to Europe freight trains are each provincial capitals with huge populations - with Chengdu in Sichuan province leading the way.
In recent years freight trains from China have started appearing in countries all across Europe, from neighboring Russia in the East to as far away as Spain in the West.
With developing opportunities for China to Europe freight trains being a key part of China's 'One Road, One Belt' project, the volume of cargo travelling by rail has increased markedly in recent years as the ancient Silk Road is reinvented.
Although this trade only represents a small fraction of the cargo being sent by sea, it serves the purpose of helping to develop China's inland regions which haven't benefited from China's economic development to the same extent as coastal regions.
Providing a rail cargo connection to Europe helps local Chinese exporters and attracts high tech manufacturers.
Data for this article is based on the total number of China to Europe freight trains per city during 2018 and was taken from a range of Chinese news sources.
As you can see from the map below, the top 5 cities for China to Europe freight trains are all located far from the coast and lack easy access to China's huge seaports.
Another feature they all share is that they are each considered to be "New" 1st Tier cities and have a free trade zone located within their city boundaries.
Even if you are familiar with China's various regions, you might need to zoom out one level on this map just to get your bearings.
In order, here are the top 5 cities for China to Europe freight trains:
With a huge population and a large high tech manufacturing sector located over 1000km from the nearest coast, it is no wonder that Chengdu has embraced rail cargo for its exports.
On average, more than 4 China to Europe freight trains set off from Chengdu every day during 2018.
One of Mainland China's 4 "city states", Chongqing is a municipality which was carved out of Sichuan province in 1997.
In March 2011 the very first China to Europe freight train departed Chongqing for Duisberg in Germany, one of only 17 to make the trip that year.
As the original starting point for the ancient silk road, it is only appropriate that Xi'an gets its fair share of freight trains heading to Europe.
With half of the world's iphones produced in Zhengzhou at Foxconn's gigantic factory and numerous other tech manufacturers it is little wonder that there are 2 China to Europe freight trains departing every day.
Despite being 630km from the sea, Wuhan sits on the Yangtze river and actually has a port which can handle ocean-going ships. Nevertheless, rail cargo is still an attractive proposition for Wuhan's exporters for getting their wares to Europe.
This glossary identifies the different Chinese company registration status terms that appear on official Mainland China company records.
If you are trying to find out if a Chinese company's registration has been revoked, cancelled or rescinded we hope the terms in this glossary will be useful to you.
Keep reading to find out about the various Chinese terms used to describe a company's registration status and get our English translations.
One of the most common ways to pay a Chinese supplier is to make a China T/T Payment, but it is not a method that comes without risk.
We regularly see cases where Chinese suppliers request payments to individual accounts, third parties, offshore accounts and offshore entities, rather than to their own Mainland Chinese corporate bank accounts.
Before sending a China T/T payment, pause and take a moment to make these 4 simple checks - they will help you ensure your payment is really going to the correct Mainland China entity.
In recent years freight trains from China have been capturing newspaper headlines by arriving in more and more countries.
Perhaps there is no more striking example of this then when the first China to Spain cargo train returned to Yiwu having covered a world record 16,156-mile round trip in 2015.
Read this article to learn about China's push for international rail cargo and find our which countries have already received freight trains from China.
Matt Slater
Author
Hi there, I'm Matt, the founder of China Checkup. Originally from the UK, I am now based in Brisbane, Australia.
Frustrated by the scarcity of concise, high-quality and timely information about Chinese companies, I setup China Checkup whilst living in Shanghai in 2013.
My team are proud that China Checkup's company verification reports have now helped thousands of clients from all corners of the world to do business in China more safely.