Chinese Economic Reform - Timeline of Key Events

Opinions, knowledge and resources from China Checkup's expert contributors
by Matt Slater
30 January 2020
Launched by Deng Xiaoping in 1978, the decades long process of Chinese economic reform has transformed China beyond recognition.
This article highlights some of the most significant events during this period in the form of a year by year timeline.
Many events have shaped the extraordinary 40+ years of Chinese economic reform. Here are some key dates we have identified:
Author
Hi there, I'm Matt, the Founder & CEO of China Checkup. Originally from the UK, I am now based in Brisbane, Australia.
Frustrated by the scarcity of concise, high-quality and timely information about Chinese companies, I setup China Checkup whilst living in Shanghai in 2013.
My team are proud that China Checkup's company verification reports have now helped thousands of clients from all corners of the world to do business in China more safely.
by Matt Slater
09 January 2020
Listening to China business podcasts can be a great way to get insights on the Chinese market, pick up new knowledge and get fresh perspectives.
The great news is that there is actually a lot of great podcasts out there on this topic - and in this article I have chosen my current top ten.
These podcasts cover business in China from a range of angles - including tech startups, importing/sourcing, economics and more - so if you are interested in learning more about China business you are sure to find quality material here.
Continue Reading
by Matt Slater
31 October 2019
This article identifies over one hundred of the most informative English-language China news websites.
By regularly sharing news from China on our social media channels we have identified many good sources and thought it would be a good idea to share these with you, our readers.
So if you are looking for websites with news on China, look no further than this long list we have compiled.
by Matt Slater
30 August 2019
Do you want to know which China city economies are the driving force behind Mainland China's huge and growing GDP figures?
As China's best-known cities, it came as no surprise that 2019 data popular in Chinese media identified Shanghai and Beijing as the cities with the largest GDP, but few will even have heard of Xinyang, which was ranked 100th.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's national GDP reached a new high of CNY 90,031bn (USD 13,608) in 2018, but which other Chinese cities had the largest share of this GDP? Keep reading to find out.
Perform your due diligence with a Company Verification Report
Order Online | 1-Day Turnaround
Protect My Business
Founded in 2013 by Matt Slater, China Checkup is the #1 provider of Chinese company verification services.
Trusted by thousands of clients worldwide, China Checkup's reports are easy to order, processed quickly and highly accurate.
Brisbane & Shanghai
AIC – Alibaba – Business License – Company Names – Data –Explanations – Fraud – Introductions – ISO – Lists – Questions – Resources – Shipping – Sourcing – Stories – Supply Chain – Travel
5 Ways to Check Chinese Certificates are Legitimate
China Business License - An Introduction
China Company Register - The AIC System
Is There a China Company Registration Search Website?
The New 18-Digit Chinese Business Registration Number
What is the Unified Social Credit Code?
Sign up here to receive our latest articles.
Matt Slater
Author
Hi there, I'm Matt, the Founder & CEO of China Checkup. Originally from the UK, I am now based in Brisbane, Australia.
Frustrated by the scarcity of concise, high-quality and timely information about Chinese companies, I setup China Checkup whilst living in Shanghai in 2013.
My team are proud that China Checkup's company verification reports have now helped thousands of clients from all corners of the world to do business in China more safely.