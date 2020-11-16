List of Chinese AMR Websites

This list of Chinese AMR websites includes links to the AMR branch website for each province/administrative region in China.

In case you're wondering, the acronym "AMR" stands for "Administration for Market Regulation", which is a newly-launched Chinese government agency created by the merger of many previous agencies, including the AIC and AQSIQ.

This super regulator is now responsible for a wide range of regulatory matters in Mainland China, so if you need to get in touch with them you should find this list of Chinese AMR websites useful.

AMR Office Websites

These are the many websites operated by the various AMR offices, which includes a wide range of regulatory information and market news (in Chinese).

Main National AMR Website

At a national level the AMR is known as the "State Administration for Market Registration" which is why you might see the abbreviation "SAMR" being used for this agency elsewhere.

National AMR Website (国家市场监督管理总局): http://www.samr.gov.cn

Province-Level Chinese AMR Websites

(Please note that many of these websites may not open without difficulty when accessing from outside of China!)

Anhui AMR (安徽省市场监督管理局): http://amr.ah.gov.cn/

Beijing AMR (北京市市场监督管理局): http://scjgj.beijing.gov.cn/

Chongqing AMR (重庆市市场监督管理局): http://scjgj.cq.gov.cn/

Fujian AMR (福建省市场监督管理局): http://scjgj.fujian.gov.cn/

Gansu AMR (甘肃省市场监督管理局): http://scjg.gansu.gov.cn/

Guangdong AMR (广东省市场监督管理局): http://amr.gd.gov.cn/

Guangxi AMR(广西壮族自治区市场监督管理局): http://scjdglj.gxzf.gov.cn/

Guizhou AMR (贵州省市场监督管理局): http://amr.guizhou.gov.cn/

Hainan AMR (海南省市场监督管理局): http://amr.hainan.gov.cn/

Hebei AMR (河北省市场监督管理局): http://scjg.hebei.gov.cn/

Heilongjiang AMR (黑龙江省市场监督管理局): http://amr.hlj.gov.cn/

Henan AMR (河南省市场监督管理局): http://scjg.henan.gov.cn/

Hubei AMR (湖北省市场监督管理局): http://scjg.hubei.gov.cn/

Hunan AMR (湖南省市场监督管理局): http://amr.hunan.gov.cn/

Inner Mongolia AMR (内蒙古自治区市场监督管理局): http://amr.nmg.gov.cn/

Jiangsu AMR (江苏省市场监督管理局): http://scjgj.jiangsu.gov.cn/

Jiangxi AMR (江西省市场监督管理局): http://amr.jiangxi.gov.cn/

Jilin AMR (吉林省市场监督管理局): http://scjg.jl.gov.cn/

Liaoning AMR (辽宁省市场监督管理局): http://scjg.ln.gov.cn/

Ningxia AMR (宁夏回族自治区市场监督管理局): http://scjg.nx.gov.cn/

Qinghai AMR (青海省市场监督管理局): http://scjgj.qinghai.gov.cn/

Shaanxi (陕西省市场监督管理局): http://snamr.shaanxi.gov.cn/

Shandong AMR (山东省市场监督管理局): http://amr.shandong.gov.cn/

Shanghai AMR (上海市市场监督管理局): http://scjgj.sh.gov.cn/

Shanxi AMR (山西省市场监督管理局): https://scjgj.shanxi.gov.cn/

Sichuan AMR (四川省市场监督管理局): http://scjgj.sc.gov.cn/

Tianjin AMR (天津市市场监督管理局): http://scjg.tj.gov.cn/

Tibet AMR (西藏自治区市场监督管理局): http://amr.xizang.gov.cn/

Xinjiang AMR (新疆维吾尔自治区市场监督管理局): http://scjgj.xinjiang.gov.cn/

Yunnan AMR (云南省市场监督管理局): http://amr.yn.gov.cn/

Zhejiang AMR (浙江省市场监督管理局): http://zjamr.zj.gov.cn/

Does AMR operate a Company Search Website?

Yes, if you need to search for a Chinese company's registration details you can search here: