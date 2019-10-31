List of 100+ Informative China News Websites

Opinions, knowledge and resources from China Checkup's expert contributors
This article identifies over one hundred of the most informative English-language China news websites.
By regularly sharing news from China on our social media channels we have identified many good sources and thought it would be a good idea to share these with you, our readers.
So if you are looking for websites with news on China, look no further than this long list we have compiled.
Getting informative and unbiased news on China can be very challenging so it is important to read a variety of sources.
News originating from within Mainland China (especially anything regarding politics) can be heavily censored so has to be taken with a pinch of salt.
On the other hand, China's restrictions on foreign media can also mean that foreign journalists struggle to get reliable sources of information.
In this article we cover only English-language China news websites and have divided them into 4 sections - international websites , Hong Kong & Taiwan websites, Mainland China websites and news aggregators.
Although websites from 12 different countries are featured in this section, over half are based in the USA, reflecting a strong media industry and a keen interest in China affairs.
Note that some websites with paywalls may have been omitted.
|Name
|Type
|Headquarters
|China News URL
|ABC News (Australia)
|Broadcaster
|Sydney, Australia
|abc.net.au/news/topic/china
|ABC News (USA)
|Broadcaster
|New York, USA
|abcnews.go.com/alerts/china
|AFP
|News Agency
|Paris, France
|* afp.com/en
|Al Jazeera
|Broadcaster
|Doha, Qatar
|aljazeera.com/topics/country/china
|Asian Correspondent
|News Website
|Bristol, UK
|asiancorrespondent.com/topic/china
|AsiaOne
|News Website
|Singapore
|asiaone.com/china
|Associated Press
|News Agency
|New York, USA
|apnews.com/China
|Australian Financial Review
|Newspaper
|Sydney, Australia
|afr.com/topic/china-89a
|Axios
|News Website
|Virginia, USA
|axios.com/tag/china
|Barron's
|Magazine
|New York, USA
|* barrons.com/topics/asia
|BBC News
|Broadcaster
|London, UK
|bbc.com/news/world/asia/china
|Bloomberg
|News Agency
|New York, USA
|bloomberg.com/topics/countries/CN
|Business Insider
|News Website
|New York, USA
|businessinsider.com/category/china
|CBS News
|Broadcaster
|New York, USA
|cbsnews.com/changing-china
|Channel News Asia
|News Agency
|Singapore
|channelnewsasia.com/news/topic/china
|China Briefing
|Niche (Business)
|Hong Kong, China
|** china-briefing.com
|China Digital Times
|News Website
|California, USA
|** chinadigitaltimes.net
|China Law Blog
|Niche (Law)
|Seattle, USA
|** chinalawblog.com
|ChinaFile
|Magazine
|New York, USA
|** chinafile.com
|Chinascope
|News Website
|Washington D.C., USA
|** chinascope.org
|CNBC
|Broadcaster
|New Jersey, USA
|cnbc.com/china
|CNN
|Broadcaster
|Atlanta, USA
|edition.cnn.com/china
|Deutsche Welle
|Broadcaster
|Bonn, Germany
|dw.com/en/peoples-republic-of-china/t-18480887
|Euronews
|Broadcaster
|Lyon, France
|euronews.com/tag/china
|Financial Times
|Newspaper
|London, UK
|ft.com/world/asia-pacific/china
|Forbes
|Magazine
|New Jersey, USA
|* forbes.com/home_asia
|Foreign Affairs
|Magazine
|New York, USA
|foreignaffairs.com/regions/china
|Foreign Policy
|Magazine
|Washington D.C., USA
|foreignpolicy.com/tag/china
|Fortune
|Magazine
|New York, USA
|fortune.com/tag/china/
|France24
|Broadcaster
|Paris, France
|france24.com/en/tag/china
|Global News
|Broadcaster
|Toronto, Canada
|globalnews.ca/tag/china/
|Harvard Business Review
|Magazine
|Boston, USA
|* hbr.org/topic/asia
|Irish Independent
|Newspaper
|Dublin, Ireland
|* independent.ie/world-news/asia-pacific
|ITV News
|Broadcaster
|London, UK
|itv.com/news/topic/china
|Jing Daily
|Niche (Luxury)
|New York, USA
|** jingdaily.com
|MSNBC
|Broadcaster
|New York, USA
|msnbc.com/topics/china
|National Public Radio
|Broadcaster
|Washington D.C., USA
|npr.org/tags/127994355/china
|NBC News
|Broadcaster
|New York, USA
|nbcnews.com/news/china
|New York Times
|Newspaper
|New York, USA
|* nytimes.com/section/world/asia
|Newsweek
|Magazine
|New York, USA
|newsweek.com/topic/china
|Nikkei Asian Review
|Newspaper
|Tokyo, Japan
|asia.nikkei.com/Location/East-Asia/China
|PBS NewsHour
|Broadcaster
|Washington D.C., USA
|pbs.org/newshour/tag/china
|Politico
|News Website
|Virginia, USA
|politico.com/news/china
|Public Radio International
|Broadcaster
|Minneapolis, USA
|pri.org/country/china
|Quartz
|News Website
|New York, USA
|qz.com/re/china
|Radio Free Asia
|Broadcaster
|Washington D.C., USA
|rfa.org/english/news/china
|Reuters
|News Agency
|London, UK
|reuters.com/places/china
|SBS News
|Broadcaster
|Sydney, Australia
|* sbs.com.au/news/topic/asia-pacific
|Slate
|Magazine
|New York, USA
|slate.com/tag/china
|SupChina
|News Website
|New York, USA
|** supchina.com
|Sydney Morning Herald
|Newspaper
|Sydney, Australia
|smh.com.au/topic/china-89a
|Tech in Asia
|Niche (Tech)
|Singapore
|techinasia.com/tag/china
|TechCrunch
|Niche (Tech)
|San Francisco, USA
|techcrunch.com/tag/china
|The Age
|Newspaper
|Melbourne, Australia
|www.theage.com.au/topic/china-89a
|The Atlantic
|Magazine
|Washington D.C., USA
|* theatlantic.com/world
|The Conversation
|News Website
|Melbourne, Australia
|theconversation.com/au/topics/china-336
|The Diplomat
|Magazine
|Tokyo, Japan
|thediplomat.com/countries/china
|The Economist
|Magazine
|London, UK
|economist.com/china
|The Epoch Times
|Newspaper
|New York, USA
|theepochtimes.com/c-china
|The Guardian
|Newspaper
|London, UK
|theguardian.com/world/china
|The Hill
|Newspaper
|Washington D.C., USA
|thehill.com/social-tags/china
|The Independent
|Newspaper
|London, UK
|* independent.co.uk/news/world/asia
|The Interpreter
|News Website
|Sydney, Australia
|lowyinstitute.org/issues/china
|The Irish Times
|Newspaper
|Dublin, Ireland
|irishtimes.com/news/world/asia-pacific
|The Japan Times
|Newspaper
|Tokyo, Japan
|japantimes.co.jp/tag/china
|The Nation
|Magazine
|New York, USA
|thenation.com/keyword/china
|The National Interest
|Magazine
|Washington D.C., USA
|nationalinterest.org/tag/china
|The New Yorker
|Magazine
|New York, USA
|newyorker.com/tag/china
|The Straits Times
|Newspaper
|Singapore
|straitstimes.com/tags/china
|The Telegraph
|Newspaper
|London, UK
|telegraph.co.uk/china
|The Times
|Newspaper
|London, UK
|thetimes.co.uk/topic/china
|The Times of India
|Newspaper
|Mumbai, India
|timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/china
|Time
|Magazine
|New York, USA
|time.com/tag/china
|Toronto Star
|Newspaper
|Toronto, Canada
|thestar.com/topic.china
|Voice of America
|Broadcaster
|Washington D.C., USA
|* voanews.com/east-asia-pacific
|Vox
|News Website
|Washington D.C., USA
|vox.com/china
|Wall Street Journal
|Newspaper
|New York, USA
|wsj.com/news/types/china-news
|Washington Examiner
|Newspaper
|Washington D.C., USA
|washingtonexaminer.com/tag/china
|Washington Post
|Newspaper
|Washington D.C., USA
|* washingtonpost.com/world/asia-pacific
* Websites which don't have a China-specific webpage, but still contain informative news on China
** Websites which are primarily focused on China
The following news websites are each based in Hong Kong or Taiwan, and as such cover China news in great depth.
|Name
|Type
|Headquarters
|URL
|Asia Times
|News Website
|Hong Kong
|asiatimes.com
|Focus Taiwan
|News Website
|Taipei, Taiwan
|focustaiwan.tw
|Hong Kong Free Press
|News Website
|Hong Kong
|hongkongfp.com
|Inkstone
|News Website
|Hong Kong
|inkstonenews.com
|South China Morning Post
|Newspaper
|Hong Kong
|scmp.com/news/china
|Taipei Times
|Newspaper
|Taipei, Taiwan
|taipeitimes.com
|Taiwan News
|Newspaper
|Taipei, Taiwan
|taiwannews.com.tw
|Taiwan Sentinel
|News Website
|Taipei, Taiwan
|sentinel.tw
|The News Lens
|News Website
|Taipei, Taiwan
|international.thenewslens.com
|The Standard
|Newspaper
|Hong Kong
|thestandard.com.hk
The following English-language China news websites are each based in the Mainland and are subject to censorship.
If you are looking for local news or business news though, they might be your best source of information.
|Name
|Type
|Headquarters
|URL
|Beijing Review
|Newspaper
|Beijing, China
|bjreview.com.cn
|Caixin Global
|News Website
|Beijing, China
|caixinglobal.com
|China Central Television (CCTV)
|Broadcaster
|Beijing, China
|english.cctv.com
|CGTN
|Broadcaster
|Beijing, China
|cgtn.com/china
|China Daily
|Newspaper
|Beijing, China
|chinadaily.com.cn
|China News Service
|News Agency
|Beijing, China
|ecns.cn
|China Plus by China Radio International
|Broadcaster
|Beijing, China
|chinaplus.cri.cn
|China.org.cn
|News Website
|Beijing, China
|china.org.cn
|Global Times
|Newspaper
|Beijing, China
|globaltimes.cn
|People's Daily
|Newspaper
|Beijing, China
|en.people.cn
|Shanghai Daily
|Newspaper
|Shanghai, China
|shine.cn
|Sixth Tone
|News Website
|Shanghai, China
|sixthtone.com
|Xinhua
|News Agency
|Beijing, China
|xinhuanet.com/english
If you are looking for China news from a diverse range of sources (including those mentioned in the lists above) you can do a lot worse then use a news aggregator.
These two services both have pages specific to news from China:
|Name
|Website
|flipboard.com/topic/china
|Google News
|
news.google.com/topics/CAAqJggKIiBDQkFTRWdvSkwyMHZNR1F3TlhjekVnVmxiaTFWVXlnQVAB
We have done our best to compile a valuable list of informative English language China news sources here, but no doubt there are many more we have missed. Please let us know if you know of any others by emailing info@chinacheckup.com - thanks!
