List of 100+ Informative China News Websites

This article identifies over one hundred of the most informative English-language China news websites.

By regularly sharing news from China on our social media channels we have identified many good sources and thought it would be a good idea to share these with you, our readers.

So if you are looking for websites with news on China, look no further than this long list we have compiled.

Different Sources for China News

Getting informative and unbiased news on China can be very challenging so it is important to read a variety of sources.

News originating from within Mainland China (especially anything regarding politics) can be heavily censored so has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

On the other hand, China's restrictions on foreign media can also mean that foreign journalists struggle to get reliable sources of information.

In this article we cover only English-language China news websites and have divided them into 4 sections - international websites , Hong Kong & Taiwan websites, Mainland China websites and news aggregators.

International Websites for China News

Although websites from 12 different countries are featured in this section, over half are based in the USA, reflecting a strong media industry and a keen interest in China affairs.

Note that some websites with paywalls may have been omitted.

Name Type Headquarters China News URL ABC News (Australia) Broadcaster Sydney, Australia abc.net.au/news/topic/china ABC News (USA) Broadcaster New York, USA abcnews.go.com/alerts/china AFP News Agency Paris, France * afp.com/en Al Jazeera Broadcaster Doha, Qatar aljazeera.com/topics/country/china Asian Correspondent News Website Bristol, UK asiancorrespondent.com/topic/china AsiaOne News Website Singapore asiaone.com/china Associated Press News Agency New York, USA apnews.com/China Australian Financial Review Newspaper Sydney, Australia afr.com/topic/china-89a Axios News Website Virginia, USA axios.com/tag/china Barron's Magazine New York, USA * barrons.com/topics/asia BBC News Broadcaster London, UK bbc.com/news/world/asia/china Bloomberg News Agency New York, USA bloomberg.com/topics/countries/CN Business Insider News Website New York, USA businessinsider.com/category/china CBS News Broadcaster New York, USA cbsnews.com/changing-china Channel News Asia News Agency Singapore channelnewsasia.com/news/topic/china China Briefing Niche (Business) Hong Kong, China ** china-briefing.com China Digital Times News Website California, USA ** chinadigitaltimes.net China Law Blog Niche (Law) Seattle, USA ** chinalawblog.com ChinaFile Magazine New York, USA ** chinafile.com Chinascope News Website Washington D.C., USA ** chinascope.org CNBC Broadcaster New Jersey, USA cnbc.com/china CNN Broadcaster Atlanta, USA edition.cnn.com/china Deutsche Welle Broadcaster Bonn, Germany dw.com/en/peoples-republic-of-china/t-18480887 Euronews Broadcaster Lyon, France euronews.com/tag/china Financial Times Newspaper London, UK ft.com/world/asia-pacific/china Forbes Magazine New Jersey, USA * forbes.com/home_asia Foreign Affairs Magazine New York, USA foreignaffairs.com/regions/china Foreign Policy Magazine Washington D.C., USA foreignpolicy.com/tag/china Fortune Magazine New York, USA fortune.com/tag/china/ France24 Broadcaster Paris, France france24.com/en/tag/china Global News Broadcaster Toronto, Canada globalnews.ca/tag/china/ Harvard Business Review Magazine Boston, USA * hbr.org/topic/asia Irish Independent Newspaper Dublin, Ireland * independent.ie/world-news/asia-pacific ITV News Broadcaster London, UK itv.com/news/topic/china Jing Daily Niche (Luxury) New York, USA ** jingdaily.com MSNBC Broadcaster New York, USA msnbc.com/topics/china National Public Radio Broadcaster Washington D.C., USA npr.org/tags/127994355/china NBC News Broadcaster New York, USA nbcnews.com/news/china New York Times Newspaper New York, USA * nytimes.com/section/world/asia Newsweek Magazine New York, USA newsweek.com/topic/china Nikkei Asian Review Newspaper Tokyo, Japan asia.nikkei.com/Location/East-Asia/China PBS NewsHour Broadcaster Washington D.C., USA pbs.org/newshour/tag/china Politico News Website Virginia, USA politico.com/news/china Public Radio International Broadcaster Minneapolis, USA pri.org/country/china Quartz News Website New York, USA qz.com/re/china Radio Free Asia Broadcaster Washington D.C., USA rfa.org/english/news/china Reuters News Agency London, UK reuters.com/places/china SBS News Broadcaster Sydney, Australia * sbs.com.au/news/topic/asia-pacific Slate Magazine New York, USA slate.com/tag/china SupChina News Website New York, USA ** supchina.com Sydney Morning Herald Newspaper Sydney, Australia smh.com.au/topic/china-89a Tech in Asia Niche (Tech) Singapore techinasia.com/tag/china TechCrunch Niche (Tech) San Francisco, USA techcrunch.com/tag/china The Age Newspaper Melbourne, Australia www.theage.com.au/topic/china-89a The Atlantic Magazine Washington D.C., USA * theatlantic.com/world The Conversation News Website Melbourne, Australia theconversation.com/au/topics/china-336 The Diplomat Magazine Tokyo, Japan thediplomat.com/countries/china The Economist Magazine London, UK economist.com/china The Epoch Times Newspaper New York, USA theepochtimes.com/c-china The Guardian Newspaper London, UK theguardian.com/world/china The Hill Newspaper Washington D.C., USA thehill.com/social-tags/china The Independent Newspaper London, UK * independent.co.uk/news/world/asia The Interpreter News Website Sydney, Australia lowyinstitute.org/issues/china The Irish Times Newspaper Dublin, Ireland irishtimes.com/news/world/asia-pacific The Japan Times Newspaper Tokyo, Japan japantimes.co.jp/tag/china The Nation Magazine New York, USA thenation.com/keyword/china The National Interest Magazine Washington D.C., USA nationalinterest.org/tag/china The New Yorker Magazine New York, USA newyorker.com/tag/china The Straits Times Newspaper Singapore straitstimes.com/tags/china The Telegraph Newspaper London, UK telegraph.co.uk/china The Times Newspaper London, UK thetimes.co.uk/topic/china The Times of India Newspaper Mumbai, India timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/china Time Magazine New York, USA time.com/tag/china Toronto Star Newspaper Toronto, Canada thestar.com/topic.china Voice of America Broadcaster Washington D.C., USA * voanews.com/east-asia-pacific Vox News Website Washington D.C., USA vox.com/china Wall Street Journal Newspaper New York, USA wsj.com/news/types/china-news Washington Examiner Newspaper Washington D.C., USA washingtonexaminer.com/tag/china Washington Post Newspaper Washington D.C., USA * washingtonpost.com/world/asia-pacific

* Websites which don't have a China-specific webpage, but still contain informative news on China

** Websites which are primarily focused on China

Hong Kong and Taiwan News Websites

The following news websites are each based in Hong Kong or Taiwan, and as such cover China news in great depth.

Name Type Headquarters URL Asia Times News Website Hong Kong asiatimes.com Focus Taiwan News Website Taipei, Taiwan focustaiwan.tw Hong Kong Free Press News Website Hong Kong hongkongfp.com Inkstone News Website Hong Kong inkstonenews.com South China Morning Post Newspaper Hong Kong scmp.com/news/china Taipei Times Newspaper Taipei, Taiwan taipeitimes.com Taiwan News Newspaper Taipei, Taiwan taiwannews.com.tw Taiwan Sentinel News Website Taipei, Taiwan sentinel.tw The News Lens News Website Taipei, Taiwan international.thenewslens.com The Standard Newspaper Hong Kong thestandard.com.hk

Mainland-based China News Websites

The following English-language China news websites are each based in the Mainland and are subject to censorship.

If you are looking for local news or business news though, they might be your best source of information.

Name Type Headquarters URL Beijing Review Newspaper Beijing, China bjreview.com.cn Caixin Global News Website Beijing, China caixinglobal.com China Central Television (CCTV) Broadcaster Beijing, China english.cctv.com CGTN Broadcaster Beijing, China cgtn.com/china China Daily Newspaper Beijing, China chinadaily.com.cn China News Service News Agency Beijing, China ecns.cn China Plus by China Radio International Broadcaster Beijing, China chinaplus.cri.cn China.org.cn News Website Beijing, China china.org.cn Global Times Newspaper Beijing, China globaltimes.cn People's Daily Newspaper Beijing, China en.people.cn Shanghai Daily Newspaper Shanghai, China shine.cn Sixth Tone News Website Shanghai, China sixthtone.com Xinhua News Agency Beijing, China xinhuanet.com/english

Using News Aggregators for China News

If you are looking for China news from a diverse range of sources (including those mentioned in the lists above) you can do a lot worse then use a news aggregator.

These two services both have pages specific to news from China:

Name Website Flipboard flipboard.com/topic/china Google News news.google.com/topics/CAAqJggKIiBDQkFTRWdvSkwyMHZNR1F3TlhjekVnVmxiaTFWVXlnQVAB

(despite the ridiculous URL, it is definitely worth a look!)

Know Other Good China News Sources?

