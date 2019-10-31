Safer, Better Business in China

List of 100+ Informative China News Websites

by Matt Slater October 31, 2019

List of 100+ Informative China News Websites

This article identifies over one hundred of the most informative English-language China news websites. 

By regularly sharing news from China on our social media channels we have identified many good sources and thought it would be a good idea to share these with you, our readers.

So if you are looking for websites with news on China, look no further than this long list we have compiled.


Different Sources for China News

Getting informative and unbiased news on China can be very challenging so it is important to read a variety of sources.

News originating from within Mainland China (especially anything regarding politics) can be heavily censored so has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

On the other hand, China's restrictions on foreign media can also mean that foreign journalists struggle to get reliable sources of information.

In this article we cover only English-language China news websites and have divided them into 4 sections - international websites , Hong Kong & Taiwan websites, Mainland China websites and news aggregators.


International Websites for China News

Although websites from 12 different countries are featured in this section, over half are based in the USA, reflecting a strong media industry and a keen interest in China affairs.

Note that some websites with paywalls may have been omitted.

Name Type Headquarters China News URL
ABC News (Australia) Broadcaster Sydney, Australia abc.net.au/news/topic/china
ABC News (USA) Broadcaster New York, USA abcnews.go.com/alerts/china
AFP News Agency Paris, France afp.com/en
Al Jazeera Broadcaster Doha, Qatar aljazeera.com/topics/country/china
Asian Correspondent News Website Bristol, UK asiancorrespondent.com/topic/china
AsiaOne News Website Singapore asiaone.com/china
Associated Press News Agency New York, USA apnews.com/China
Australian Financial Review Newspaper Sydney, Australia afr.com/topic/china-89a
Axios News Website Virginia, USA axios.com/tag/china
Barron's Magazine New York, USA barrons.com/topics/asia
BBC News Broadcaster London, UK bbc.com/news/world/asia/china
Bloomberg News Agency New York, USA bloomberg.com/topics/countries/CN
Business Insider News Website New York, USA businessinsider.com/category/china
CBS News Broadcaster New York, USA cbsnews.com/changing-china
Channel News Asia News Agency Singapore channelnewsasia.com/news/topic/china
China Briefing Niche (Business) Hong Kong, China ** china-briefing.com
China Digital Times News Website California, USA ** chinadigitaltimes.net
China Law Blog Niche (Law) Seattle, USA ** chinalawblog.com
ChinaFile Magazine New York, USA ** chinafile.com
Chinascope News Website Washington D.C., USA ** chinascope.org
CNBC Broadcaster New Jersey, USA cnbc.com/china
CNN Broadcaster Atlanta, USA edition.cnn.com/china
Deutsche Welle Broadcaster Bonn, Germany dw.com/en/peoples-republic-of-china/t-18480887
Euronews Broadcaster Lyon, France euronews.com/tag/china
Financial Times Newspaper London, UK ft.com/world/asia-pacific/china
Forbes Magazine New Jersey, USA forbes.com/home_asia
Foreign Affairs Magazine New York, USA foreignaffairs.com/regions/china
Foreign Policy Magazine Washington D.C., USA foreignpolicy.com/tag/china
Fortune Magazine New York, USA fortune.com/tag/china/
France24 Broadcaster Paris, France france24.com/en/tag/china
Global News Broadcaster Toronto, Canada globalnews.ca/tag/china/
Harvard Business Review Magazine Boston, USA hbr.org/topic/asia
Irish Independent Newspaper Dublin, Ireland independent.ie/world-news/asia-pacific
ITV News Broadcaster London, UK itv.com/news/topic/china
Jing Daily Niche (Luxury) New York, USA ** jingdaily.com
MSNBC Broadcaster New York, USA msnbc.com/topics/china
National Public Radio Broadcaster Washington D.C., USA npr.org/tags/127994355/china
NBC News Broadcaster New York, USA nbcnews.com/news/china
New York Times Newspaper New York, USA * nytimes.com/section/world/asia
Newsweek Magazine New York, USA newsweek.com/topic/china
Nikkei Asian Review Newspaper Tokyo, Japan asia.nikkei.com/Location/East-Asia/China
PBS NewsHour Broadcaster Washington D.C., USA pbs.org/newshour/tag/china
Politico News Website Virginia, USA politico.com/news/china
Public Radio International Broadcaster Minneapolis, USA pri.org/country/china
Quartz News Website New York, USA qz.com/re/china
Radio Free Asia Broadcaster Washington D.C., USA rfa.org/english/news/china
Reuters News Agency London, UK reuters.com/places/china
SBS News Broadcaster Sydney, Australia * sbs.com.au/news/topic/asia-pacific
Slate Magazine New York, USA slate.com/tag/china
SupChina News Website New York, USA ** supchina.com
Sydney Morning Herald Newspaper Sydney, Australia smh.com.au/topic/china-89a
Tech in Asia Niche (Tech) Singapore techinasia.com/tag/china
TechCrunch Niche (Tech) San Francisco, USA techcrunch.com/tag/china
The Age Newspaper Melbourne, Australia www.theage.com.au/topic/china-89a
The Atlantic Magazine Washington D.C., USA * theatlantic.com/world
The Conversation News Website Melbourne, Australia theconversation.com/au/topics/china-336
The Diplomat Magazine Tokyo, Japan thediplomat.com/countries/china
The Economist Magazine London, UK economist.com/china
The Epoch Times Newspaper New York, USA theepochtimes.com/c-china
The Guardian Newspaper London, UK theguardian.com/world/china
The Hill Newspaper Washington D.C., USA thehill.com/social-tags/china
The Independent Newspaper London, UK * independent.co.uk/news/world/asia
The Interpreter News Website Sydney, Australia lowyinstitute.org/issues/china
The Irish Times Newspaper Dublin, Ireland irishtimes.com/news/world/asia-pacific
The Japan Times Newspaper Tokyo, Japan japantimes.co.jp/tag/china
The Nation Magazine New York, USA thenation.com/keyword/china
The National Interest Magazine Washington D.C., USA nationalinterest.org/tag/china
The New Yorker Magazine New York, USA newyorker.com/tag/china
The Straits Times Newspaper Singapore straitstimes.com/tags/china
The Telegraph Newspaper London, UK telegraph.co.uk/china
The Times Newspaper London, UK thetimes.co.uk/topic/china
The Times of India Newspaper Mumbai, India timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/china
Time Magazine New York, USA time.com/tag/china
Toronto Star Newspaper Toronto, Canada thestar.com/topic.china
Voice of America Broadcaster Washington D.C., USA * voanews.com/east-asia-pacific
Vox News Website Washington D.C., USA vox.com/china
Wall Street Journal Newspaper New York, USA wsj.com/news/types/china-news
Washington Examiner Newspaper Washington D.C., USA washingtonexaminer.com/tag/china
Washington Post Newspaper Washington D.C., USA * washingtonpost.com/world/asia-pacific

* Websites which don't have a China-specific webpage, but still contain informative news on China
** Websites which are primarily focused on China


Hong Kong and Taiwan News Websites

The following news websites are each based in Hong Kong or Taiwan, and as such cover China news in great depth. 

Name Type Headquarters URL
Asia Times News Website Hong Kong asiatimes.com
Focus Taiwan News Website Taipei, Taiwan focustaiwan.tw
Hong Kong Free Press News Website Hong Kong hongkongfp.com
Inkstone News Website Hong Kong inkstonenews.com
South China Morning Post Newspaper Hong Kong scmp.com/news/china
Taipei Times Newspaper Taipei, Taiwan taipeitimes.com
Taiwan News Newspaper Taipei, Taiwan taiwannews.com.tw
Taiwan Sentinel News Website Taipei, Taiwan sentinel.tw
The News Lens News Website Taipei, Taiwan international.thenewslens.com
The Standard Newspaper Hong Kong thestandard.com.hk

Mainland-based China News Websites

The following English-language China news websites are each based in the Mainland and are subject to censorship.

If you are looking for local news or business news though, they might be your best source of information.

Name Type Headquarters URL
Beijing Review Newspaper Beijing, China bjreview.com.cn
Caixin Global News Website Beijing, China caixinglobal.com
China Central Television (CCTV) Broadcaster Beijing, China english.cctv.com
CGTN Broadcaster Beijing, China cgtn.com/china
China Daily Newspaper Beijing, China chinadaily.com.cn
China News Service News Agency Beijing, China ecns.cn
China Plus by China Radio International Broadcaster Beijing, China chinaplus.cri.cn
China.org.cn News Website Beijing, China china.org.cn
Global Times Newspaper Beijing, China globaltimes.cn
People's Daily Newspaper Beijing, China en.people.cn
Shanghai Daily Newspaper Shanghai, China shine.cn
Sixth Tone News Website Shanghai, China sixthtone.com
Xinhua News Agency Beijing, China xinhuanet.com/english

Using News Aggregators for China News

If you are looking for China news from a diverse range of sources (including those mentioned in the lists above) you can do a lot worse then use a news aggregator.

These two services both have pages specific to news from China:

Name Website
Flipboard flipboard.com/topic/china
Google News

news.google.com/topics/CAAqJggKIiBDQkFTRWdvSkwyMHZNR1F3TlhjekVnVmxiaTFWVXlnQVAB
(despite the ridiculous URL, it is definitely worth a look!)

Know Other Good China News Sources?

We have done our best to compile a valuable list of informative English language China news sources here, but no doubt there are many more we have missed. Please let us know if you know of any others by emailing info@chinacheckup.com - thanks!


Matt Slater
Matt Slater

Author

Hi there, I'm Matt, the Founder & CEO of China Checkup. Originally from the UK, I am now based in Brisbane, Australia.

Frustrated by the scarcity of concise, high-quality and timely information about Chinese companies, I setup China Checkup whilst living in Shanghai in 2013.

My team are proud that China Checkup's company verification reports have now helped thousands of clients from all corners of the world to do business in China more safely.

  

 

