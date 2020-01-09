Home Safer, Better Business in China The Top 10 China Business Podcasts

Listening to China business podcasts can be a great way to get insights on the Chinese market, pick up new knowledge and get fresh perspectives.

The great news is that there is actually a lot of great podcasts out there on this topic - and in this article I have chosen my current top ten.

These podcasts cover business in China from a range of angles - including tech startups, importing/sourcing, economics and more - so if you are interested in learning more about China business you are sure to find quality material here.

What Qualifies as a China Business Podcast?

First thing to clarify is that this list contains only English language podcasts - I haven't included podcasts in Chinese or any other language.

Each of these podcasts focus mainly on the various facets of business in China, although some also delve in to other topics too.

Given that "business in China" is a rather broad topic, I've included a range of podcasts that cover its different aspects. Regardless of whether you are interested in Chinese startups, big business, investing or product sourcing, there should be something here for you.

Top 10 China Business Podcasts

Here are my top 10 podcasts for those interested in business in China.

1. TechBuzz China Podcast

Technology podcast that is all about China's innovations. It is co-hosted by Ying-Ying Lu and Rui Ma, who are both seasoned China-watchers with years of experience working in the technology space in China. They share and discuss the most important tech news from China every week, and include commentary from investors, industry experts, and entrepreneurs.

By: Pandaily

Hosts: Ying-Ying Lu (@ginyginy) and Rui Ma (@ruima)

Website: twitter.com/techbuzzchina & facebook.com/techbuzzchina

Podcast frequency: twice per month

Listen on: Spotify | iTunes

2. Sinica

Discussion of current affairs in China with journalists, writers, academics, policy makers, business people and anyone with something compelling to say about the country that's reshaping the world. A SupChina production, hosted by Kaiser Kuo and Jeremy Goldkorn.

By: SupChina

Hosts: Kaiser Kuo (@KaiserKuo) and Jeremy Goldkorn (@goldkorn)

Website: supchina.com/series/sinica

Podcast frequency: weekly

Listen on: Spotify | iTunes

3. China EconTalk

Exploring China's economy and tech scene. Guests include a wide range of policy analysts, business professionals, journalists, and academics. A SupChina production, hosted by Jordan Schneider.

By: SupChina

Host: Jordan Schneider (@jordschneider1)

Website: supchina.com/series/china-econtalk

Podcast frequency: weekly

Listen on: Spotify | iTunes

4. ChinaPower

This podcast dissects critical issues underpinning China’s emergence as a global power. Hosted by Bonnie S. Glaser director of the CSIS China Power Project.

5. China Tech Talk

China Tech Talk is a weekly podcast about what's happening on the ground in China's tech and startup ecosystems. It is hosted by John Artman, Editor-in-Chief of TechNode English, and Matthew Brennan, founder of ChinaChannel.

By: Technode

Hosts: John Artman (@KnowsNothing) and Matthew Brennan (@mbrennanchina)

Website: chinatechtalk.com

Podcast frequency: weekly

Listen on: Spotify | iTunes

6. China Tech Investor

This podcast features Elliott Zaagman, writer and contributor to TechNode, and James Hull, a professional investor. Each week, the two look at their watchlist and talk about what's happening with listed Chinese tech companies. In focusing on investing, the hosts have found a topic that isn't covered in other podcasts.

By: Technode

Hosts: Elliott Zaagman (@ElliottZaagman) and James Hull (@jameshullx)

Website: technode.com/tag/podcasts

Podcast frequency: weekly

Listen on: Spotify | iTunes

7. The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief

A weekly round-up of top business and financial news from China's leading financial magazine, Caixin, produced and hosted by the Sinica Podcast's Kaiser Kuo, featuring full stories from Caixin and conversations with Caixin writers and editors.

By: SupChina

Host: Kaiser Kuo (@KaiserKuo)

Website: supchina.com/series/caixin

Podcast frequency: weekly

Listen on: Spotify | iTunes

8. The China Startup Pulse

Podcast for anyone interested in understanding China’s innovation, business, and tech landscape. They showcase entrepreneurial stories, present key teachings from thought leaders, and analyze the strategy of the big tech giants. Backed by Chinaccelerator, they understand firsthand what it’s like to be an entrepreneur in China — the struggle, the elation, the craziness, and the thrill of success.

By: Chinaccelerator

Hosts: Ryan Shuken (@Rshuken), William Bao Bean (@williambaobean) and Oscar Ramos (@oscar_ramos)

Website: chinaccelerator.com/china-startup-pulse-podcast

Podcast frequency: weekly

Listen on: Spotify | iTunes

9. The GlobalTQM.com Podcast

The podcast aims to teach ecommerce and business owners how to source best products in China, negotiate with Chinese manufacturers, navigate Chinese business culture and grow your business. Hosted by David Hoffman, Founder and CEO of GlobalTQM.

By: GlobalTQM.com

Hosts: David Hoffmann

Website: globaltqm.com/the-globaltqm-com-podcast

Podcast frequency: monthly

Listen on: Spotify | iTunes

10. China Business Cast

China Business Cast is a podcast featuring experienced entrepreneurs and business people making things happen in China. If you want to learn from on the ground accounts of how business actually gets done in China, this is the program for you.

By: China Business Cast

Hosts: Shlomo Freund and Michael Michelini

Website: chinabusinesscast.com

Podcast frequency: twice per month

Listen on: Spotify | iTunes

Other China Podcasts To Check Out

If you didn't find what you were looking for from our top 10, here are some more podcasts that are worth a listen.

China Path Podcast

Interviews with business leaders, government representatives and case studies who will share their advice of how Australian businesses can further utilise ChAFTA to take advantage of the growing Chinese middle class' desire for Australian goods and services.

Listen on: iTunes

China in the World

This podcast by Carnegie-Tsinghua is a series of conversations between Director Paul Haenle and Chinese and international experts on China’s foreign policy, China’s international role, and China’s relations with the world.

Listen on: Spotify | iTunes

Evolving for the Next Billion

A podcast about tech and entrepreneurship in the fastest-growing markets in the world, hosted by GGV Capital. In Season 1, called 996, we focused on the movers and shakers of China's tech industry, as well as tech leaders with US-China cross-border perspectives. In the new Season 2, Evolving for the Next Billion, we interview local champions and global giants who are reshaping the lives of the next billion internet users.

Listen on: Spotify | iTunes

How China Works

A podcast designed to help foreigners become “China-smart” and to help Chinese people who are ready to go global. Yingying Li and Brendan Davis use a hybrid East-West perspective - crossing cultures, generations, and genders - to find common ground and build understanding. The show is fun, friendly, and focused, referencing history and culture as it looks to the future.

Listen on: Spotify | iTunes

China 21

Produced by the 21st Century China Center at UC San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy. This podcast features expert voices, insights and stories about China’s economy, politics, society, and the implications for international affairs.

Listen on: iTunes

The Little Red Podcast

Interviews and chat celebrating China beyond the Beijing beltway. Hosted by Graeme Smith, China studies academic at the Australian National University's Department of Pacific Affairs and Louisa Lim, former China correspondent for the BBC and NPR, now with the Centre for Advancing Journalism at Melbourne University.

Listen on: Spotify | iTunes

Have a China Business Podcast to Recommend?

If so we'd love to hear from you - get in touch with us at info@chinacheckup.com